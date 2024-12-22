Left Menu

Amit Shah Boosts Security with New Training Institute Inauguration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation for several projects worth Rs 668 crore, including a Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Tripura. The institute aims to enhance security in the northeastern region by providing advanced training to over 6,000 personnel annually.

Updated: 22-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:34 IST
In a significant move to bolster security in India's northeastern region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Tripura on Sunday. The initiative is part of several development projects totaling Rs 668 crore.

Addressing a gathering in Dhalai district's Ambassa, Shah emphasized the Modi government's efforts in restoring peace through agreements with rebel groups and the Bru Reang community. He noted Tripura's progress on the development front, as outlined during the North Eastern Council's plenary session in Shillong.

The new CDTI, set on a 9.57-acre plot in West Tripura, will annually train over 6,000 personnel from northeastern states and central armed police forces. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities, it aims to address key security issues such as counter-terrorism, border management, and more, enhancing the region's defense capabilities.

