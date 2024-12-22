Assam Police's Ongoing Battle Against Child Marriage: A Social Revolution

Assam Police have intensified their crackdown on child marriage, arresting over 430 individuals in their third special operation, while registering 345 cases. The coordinated effort reflects a firmly entrenched commitment to battling the longstanding social issue.

Addressing the media, Additional Director General of Police MP Gupta explained that the operation, conducted statewide, targeted men who married underage girls, family members, and religious practitioners known as kazis. Notable were the arrests of two kazis from Sonitpur and South Salmara districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the ongoing nature of this crackdown, noting the arrests and pledging further action. Initial and recent efforts have resulted in thousands of arrests and cases. Gupta emphasized that the raids have begun to show measurable social benefits, including declines in maternal and infant mortality rates across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)