Assam Police's Ongoing Battle Against Child Marriage: A Social Revolution

Assam police's third special drive against child marriage led to over 430 arrests and 345 cases registered. Top officials highlight positive impacts, such as reduced maternal and infant mortality rates. This effort marks a continuing fight against social evils, with thousands arrested and cases pursued since early 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam Police have intensified their crackdown on child marriage, arresting over 430 individuals in their third special operation, while registering 345 cases. The coordinated effort reflects a firmly entrenched commitment to battling the longstanding social issue.

Addressing the media, Additional Director General of Police MP Gupta explained that the operation, conducted statewide, targeted men who married underage girls, family members, and religious practitioners known as kazis. Notable were the arrests of two kazis from Sonitpur and South Salmara districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the ongoing nature of this crackdown, noting the arrests and pledging further action. Initial and recent efforts have resulted in thousands of arrests and cases. Gupta emphasized that the raids have begun to show measurable social benefits, including declines in maternal and infant mortality rates across Assam.

