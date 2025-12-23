Odisha's Battle Against Social Evils: A Call to Action

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has implored officers to dedicate time each month to combat entrenched social evils like witch-hunting. Her remarks came during a state-level workshop organized by the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department.

Parida highlighted the crucial role of education and awareness in rural areas, emphasizing that sustained engagement is key to dismantling regressive practices. She urged officers to bring not only their professional obligations but also compassion and a sense of social duty to these community interactions.

W&CD principal secretary Shubha Sharma echoed her sentiments, stating that effective combat against these social issues requires a blend of legal action and mass educational campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)