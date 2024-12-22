Left Menu

Protests and Precision: Inside the 2024 PCS Prelims

The PCS preliminary exams in Uttar Pradesh concluded with significant protests, leading to only 42% candidate turnout. Enhanced security measures included police oversight and biometric checks, ensuring fairness. Protests initially erupted over scheduling but subsided after the exams were set on a single day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The PCS prelims in Uttar Pradesh, which were initially marred by large-scale protests, concluded peacefully on Sunday, though only 42% of registered candidates appeared. The protests, primarily about scheduling issues, subsided once the exams were organized to occur on a single day.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Secretary Ashok Kumar assured the press that the exams were conducted under strict surveillance. A double-layer security system was implemented involving police and investigative agencies to ensure fairness. All centers were equipped with CCTV cameras, and biometric screenings were used to prevent proxy participation.

Despite comprehensive measures, an isolated cheating incident occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru PG College in Etah, where one candidate was caught with earphones and subsequently apprehended by police. The commission plans to hold the 2024 PCS Preliminary Exam on December 22, addressing earlier protestor demands by scheduling the exams on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

