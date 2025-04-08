Left Menu

Prince Harry Challenges UK Government Over Security Measures

Prince Harry appeared in London's Royal Courts to contest the UK's decision to alter his security arrangements post-royal duties. His appeal follows a High Court ruling upholding the changes. Harry alleges the treatment is unjustified, citing threats against him. The case is amongst various legal actions he's taken recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:59 IST
Prince Harry Challenges UK Government Over Security Measures
Prince Harry

Prince Harry made a notable return to Britain, presenting a legal case at London's Royal Courts of Justice. The crux of the matter involves challenging government tweaks to his security post his royal exit, which Harry's lawyer described as unsubstantiated and discriminatory.

Despite a previous High Court ruling favoring the Home Office's decision to reduce his security, the Court of Appeal agreed to review the case. Appearing confident for the proceedings, Harry listened attentively, often engaging with his legal team.

Highlighting targeted risks, Harry's legal representation pointed to past threats from al Qaeda and a harrowing paparazzi incident. While his family, King Charles and Queen Camilla, visited Italy, Harry's relationship with the UK remains notably strained, further evidenced by tensions related to his charitable work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025