Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Security Measures in Murshidabad

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court pondered over the ongoing deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, a district recently marred by communal violence. Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury are reviewing a petition by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari argues for the National Investigation Agency's involvement, citing recent bombings.

A three-member panel has been proposed by the court to assess the current scenario. This body would consist of representatives from the National Human Rights Commission, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission, and State Legal Services Authority, aiming to facilitate peace and the return of displaced residents.

The state's legal representatives maintain that peace is restored, having arrested over 270 individuals. Additionally, there are measures in place to block over 1,050 social media accounts believed to be spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, central authorities and local governments are engaged in discussions on the future handling of Murshidabad's volatile situation.

