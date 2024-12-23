Besieged Gaza Hospital Faces Imminent Closure Amid Evacuation Struggles

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel has ordered the closure and evacuation of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, which remains among the last partially functioning hospitals in the region. This decision leaves medics scrambling to relocate around 400 patients, including newborns dependent on life-saving support.

The head of the hospital, Husam Abu Safiya, communicated the dire situation to Reuters, citing insufficient ambulances to facilitate a safe evacuation under ongoing bombardments. As Israel targets Hamas militants in the area, Palestinians accuse it of efforts to depopulate and create a buffer zone, which Israel denies.

Despite pledges of assistance, shortages of fuel and water increase the challenge as pictures reveal patients crowded in hallways to avoid explosion risks. Meanwhile, medics report heavy casualties from recent strikes, intensifying international mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)