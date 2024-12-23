Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russian forces captured two strategic villages in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The villages include one in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and another in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian troops are focusing their resources to capture two important cities.

The latest statement from the ministry revealed the capture of Lozova, near Kupiansk, and Sontsivka, north of Kurakhove. The Ukrainian military has acknowledged heavy fighting in the area but has not confirmed the loss of control over these villages.

Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-appointed governor in the Donetsk region, indicated Russian control over additional towns. The intensified advances highlight the rapid progress Russian forces are making in eastern Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)