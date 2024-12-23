Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russian forces have reportedly captured two villages in Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv and eastern Donetsk regions. The move intensifies efforts to seize key cities. While Ukrainian military reports heavy fighting, Russian sources claim advances in these areas as their invasion progresses rapidly.

23-12-2024
Russian forces captured two strategic villages in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The villages include one in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and another in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian troops are focusing their resources to capture two important cities.

The latest statement from the ministry revealed the capture of Lozova, near Kupiansk, and Sontsivka, north of Kurakhove. The Ukrainian military has acknowledged heavy fighting in the area but has not confirmed the loss of control over these villages.

Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-appointed governor in the Donetsk region, indicated Russian control over additional towns. The intensified advances highlight the rapid progress Russian forces are making in eastern Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

