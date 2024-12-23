Tragedy on the Tracks: NYC Subway Fire Incident

In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, a woman was killed after being set on fire while sleeping on a New York City subway train. The attack took place on an F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

According to police reports, an unidentified man approached the victim and ignited her clothing using a lighter, without any prior interaction. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that officers on patrol witnessed the horrifying scene and immediately used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

The suspect was apprehended later in the day while riding the subway. Authorities are still investigating the case, focusing on uncovering the victim's identity and understanding the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)