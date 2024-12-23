Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: NYC Subway Fire Incident

A man has been arrested for setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train in Brooklyn, resulting in her death. The incident occurred at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. The victim's identity is still unknown and the motive behind the attack is under investigation.

Updated: 23-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, a woman was killed after being set on fire while sleeping on a New York City subway train. The attack took place on an F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn.

According to police reports, an unidentified man approached the victim and ignited her clothing using a lighter, without any prior interaction. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that officers on patrol witnessed the horrifying scene and immediately used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

The suspect was apprehended later in the day while riding the subway. Authorities are still investigating the case, focusing on uncovering the victim's identity and understanding the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

