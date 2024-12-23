Triple Shooting Tragedy in Panchkula Hotel

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Panchkula, three individuals were gunned down by unknown assailants in the parking lot of a local hotel, police revealed on Monday. The tragic event unfolded on Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as Vicky and Vipin, both residents of Delhi, and Nia, hailing from Hisar, according to Station House Officer of Pinjore, Inspector Sombir. Authorities disclosed that the group was attending a birthday celebration when the attack occurred.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj, stated that Vicky was about 30 years old and had a prior criminal record. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though police are not dismissing the possibility of old enmity. Investigations are ongoing, including a thorough review of CCTV footage and gathering of further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)