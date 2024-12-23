Triple Shooting Tragedy in Panchkula Hotel
Three individuals, including a woman, were fatally shot by unknown assailants in a hotel parking lot in Panchkula, Haryana. The victims, identified as Vicky and Vipin from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, were attending a birthday party. Police are investigating the motive behind the killings.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Haryana's Panchkula, three individuals were gunned down by unknown assailants in the parking lot of a local hotel, police revealed on Monday. The tragic event unfolded on Sunday night.
The victims have been identified as Vicky and Vipin, both residents of Delhi, and Nia, hailing from Hisar, according to Station House Officer of Pinjore, Inspector Sombir. Authorities disclosed that the group was attending a birthday celebration when the attack occurred.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj, stated that Vicky was about 30 years old and had a prior criminal record. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though police are not dismissing the possibility of old enmity. Investigations are ongoing, including a thorough review of CCTV footage and gathering of further evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
