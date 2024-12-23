Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Haryana Brick Kiln Claims Young Lives

In a tragic incident, four young children lost their lives when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Hisar's Budana village, Haryana. A girl sustained critical injuries. The victims belonged to laborer families from Uttar Pradesh. The families have not yet filed any complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:06 IST
A devastating accident unfolded in Budana village, Hisar district, Haryana, where a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on sleeping children, resulting in the death of four minors. The incident has raised concerns over safety at the kiln.

The victims, identified as Nisha, Suraj, Nandini, and Vivek, were among laborer families from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Another young girl named Gauri remains critically injured and is receiving treatment at Hisar Civil Hospital.

No formal complaint has been filed by the families of the deceased yet. Police declared intentions to take action if a complaint is registered. The kiln continues to operate, attracting laborers from neighboring states for work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

