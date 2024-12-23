Left Menu

Ukraine Accuses Russian General of Deadly Strike on Journalists

Ukraine's Security Service accuses Russian Colonel General Alexei Kim of authorizing a missile strike in August on a hotel in Kramatorsk, aimed at deliberately targeting Reuters journalists. The attack killed safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists. The SBU's investigation cites deliberate motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:11 IST
Ukraine Accuses Russian General of Deadly Strike on Journalists
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

In a significant development, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has accused a prominent Russian military figure of ordering a missile strike that targeted journalists. This controversial accusation is centered on Colonel General Alexei Kim, a deputy chief of Russia's General Staff, who allegedly authorized the attack.

The strike, which occurred on August 24, hit the Sapphire Hotel in eastern Ukraine, killing Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and wounding two journalists. The SBU disclosed these findings, claiming the attack was deliberate, classifying Kim as an official suspect in the case.

While the Kremlin denied targeting civilians and declined further comment, the SBU has not provided publicly available evidence to substantiate its claims. Reuters has been seeking clarity and continues to demand safe conditions for reporters in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024