Ukraine Accuses Russian General of Deadly Strike on Journalists
Ukraine's Security Service accuses Russian Colonel General Alexei Kim of authorizing a missile strike in August on a hotel in Kramatorsk, aimed at deliberately targeting Reuters journalists. The attack killed safety adviser Ryan Evans and injured two journalists. The SBU's investigation cites deliberate motives.
In a significant development, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has accused a prominent Russian military figure of ordering a missile strike that targeted journalists. This controversial accusation is centered on Colonel General Alexei Kim, a deputy chief of Russia's General Staff, who allegedly authorized the attack.
The strike, which occurred on August 24, hit the Sapphire Hotel in eastern Ukraine, killing Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and wounding two journalists. The SBU disclosed these findings, claiming the attack was deliberate, classifying Kim as an official suspect in the case.
While the Kremlin denied targeting civilians and declined further comment, the SBU has not provided publicly available evidence to substantiate its claims. Reuters has been seeking clarity and continues to demand safe conditions for reporters in conflict zones.
