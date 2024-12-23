Jordan and Syria Tackle Smuggling Threat

In a move to enhance regional security, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced an agreement with Syria's influential figure Ahmed al-Sharaa to jointly address the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria into Jordan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, Safadi emphasized that the smuggling threat remains a significant issue, as the forces behind these activities continue to operate. He underscored the need for strong cooperation between the two countries to effectively counteract these illegal activities.

The agreement underscores a proactive approach to a longstanding problem, aiming to curb illegal smuggling activities that pose significant challenges to Jordan's border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)