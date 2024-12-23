Jordan and Syria Tackle Smuggling Threat
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa are teaming up to combat the ongoing threat of drug and weapon smuggling from Syria into Jordan. Both leaders recognize the persistent presence of smuggling forces and have committed to collaborative efforts to address this issue.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a move to enhance regional security, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced an agreement with Syria's influential figure Ahmed al-Sharaa to jointly address the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria into Jordan.
In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, Safadi emphasized that the smuggling threat remains a significant issue, as the forces behind these activities continue to operate. He underscored the need for strong cooperation between the two countries to effectively counteract these illegal activities.
The agreement underscores a proactive approach to a longstanding problem, aiming to curb illegal smuggling activities that pose significant challenges to Jordan's border security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan
- Syria
- smuggling
- drugs
- weapons
- Ayman Safadi
- Ahmed al-Sharaa
- security
- cooperation
- Al Jazeera
ALSO READ
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, reports AP.
Israel Strikes in Syria Target Chemical Weapons Amidst Turmoil
Syria's Chemical Weapons Conundrum: The Opportunity for Eradication Amidst Assad's Downfall
Unmasking Syria's Chemical Weapons: An Opportunity for Change