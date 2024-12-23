Left Menu

Jordan and Syria Tackle Smuggling Threat

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa are teaming up to combat the ongoing threat of drug and weapon smuggling from Syria into Jordan. Both leaders recognize the persistent presence of smuggling forces and have committed to collaborative efforts to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:02 IST
Jordan and Syria Tackle Smuggling Threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move to enhance regional security, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced an agreement with Syria's influential figure Ahmed al-Sharaa to jointly address the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria into Jordan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, Safadi emphasized that the smuggling threat remains a significant issue, as the forces behind these activities continue to operate. He underscored the need for strong cooperation between the two countries to effectively counteract these illegal activities.

The agreement underscores a proactive approach to a longstanding problem, aiming to curb illegal smuggling activities that pose significant challenges to Jordan's border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024