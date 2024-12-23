AIM, UNDP Launch Youth Co:Lab 2024-2025 to Empower Disability-Inclusive Innovation

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Citi Foundation, have launched the seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge for 2024-2025. This year’s challenge prioritizes startups led by or serving Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), under the theme: “Enhance Access to Opportunities and Well-Being for Persons with Disabilities”.

The initiative, designed to promote social entrepreneurship and drive sustainable development, is being implemented in collaboration with AssisTech Foundation (ATF), India’s premier organization accelerating Assistive Technology (AT) innovation for PwDs.

Call for Applications

Applications are now open, inviting young entrepreneurs, including differently-abled individuals, to propose innovative solutions in three focus areas:

Inclusive and Accessible Assistive Technology (AT) Inclusive Educational Technology and Skilling Solutions Accessible and Inclusive Care Models

This year, the program aims to empower 30-35 early-stage startups through a comprehensive springboard program, offering mentorship, networking, and seed grants to top-performing startups to scale their impact.

A Legacy of Empowering Youth Innovators

Launched globally in 2017 by UNDP and Citi Foundation, Youth Co:Lab seeks to empower and invest in young people to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship. The program made its debut in India in 2019 in collaboration with AIM, NITI Aayog.

To date, Youth Co:Lab in India has reached over 19,000 people and supported over 2,600 youth-led social innovation and entrepreneurship teams. The 2024-2025 edition marks a pivotal milestone by focusing on disability-inclusive innovation, amplifying voices often underrepresented in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Voices from the Launch

Speaking at the virtual launch, Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative for India, emphasized:

“We firmly believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the changemakers of today. This belief is embodied in Youth Co:Lab, now in its seventh edition. For the first time, it prioritizes startups by and for persons with disabilities. Promoting disability-inclusive development is not just the right thing to do; it’s essential for achieving the SDGs.”

Highlighting the critical role of Assistive Technology, Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF, stated:

“Imagine AI enabling individuals with visual impairments to walk independently or AR/VR transforming learning for people with autism. As enablers of the Assistive Technology ecosystem, we are excited to partner with UNDP and AIM for this year’s Youth Co:Lab to improve lives of PwDs.”

Program Highlights

The program was launched virtually with senior leaders from AIM, UNDP India, ATF, Citi Foundation, and over 100 ecosystem stakeholders in attendance.

A launch video highlighted the program’s impact and was streamed live to a wide audience.

How to Participate

Young founders aged 18–32 with a passion for solving real-world challenges and advancing disability inclusion are encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is [Insert Deadline], and interested participants can find more details and submit their proposals on the official Youth Co:Lab website.

This year’s challenge represents a bold step toward creating an inclusive and innovative future, with young entrepreneurs leading the way in transforming lives and building a more equitable world for PwDs.