Starbucks Workers Ignite Nationwide Strike Amidst Wage Dispute

Starbucks workers have broadened their strike to encompass four more U.S. cities, including New York, as their union announced late on Saturday. This move intensifies the workers' ongoing push for higher wages and improved working conditions.

Initially commencing on Friday with shutdowns in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, the five-day strike now includes new locations in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. Workers United, the union representing over 10,000 baristas, highlighted that the worker walkouts have disrupted operations; however, Starbucks stated that only a small fraction of its 11,000 U.S. stores were affected, minimizing overall impact.

The core issue fueling the strike is the union's demand for substantial wage increases: a 64% immediate hike in hourly pay and a 77% boost within a three-year contract term. Starbucks has deemed these demands unsustainable, especially during the busy holiday season, which might see a dip in Christmas sales. Talks have reached a deadlock over unresolved wage, staffing, and scheduling issues, with Workers United warning that the strike could expand to more stores by Christmas Eve.

