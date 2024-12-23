Left Menu

Cocaine Smuggling Racket Busted at International Airport

Two foreign nationals, a Brazilian and a South African, were arrested for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 33 crore at an international airport. Each suspect had ingested capsules containing narcotics. Both were taken to a hospital for extraction, resulting in the recovery of cocaine worth Rs 21 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively.

Updated: 23-12-2024 18:12 IST
Two foreign nationals have been apprehended at the international airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 33 crore, according to customs officials.

The suspects, a Brazilian and a South African, were arrested in distinct incidents.

Details from the customs department reveal that one suspect, arriving from Brazil via Paris, admitted to having ingested capsules filled with narcotic substances. Following the ejection procedure at Safdarjung hospital, authorities recovered 127 capsules containing cocaine worth approximately Rs 21 crore.

In a separate case, a South African national was intercepted after arriving from Ethiopia. He similarly confessed to ingesting narcotics, which were extracted over several days at the same hospital. This case led to the recovery of capsules containing cocaine worth around Rs 12 crore.

Both individuals have been charged and the narcotics seized.

