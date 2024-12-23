High Drama as Court Denies Bail to Ex-IAS Probationer in UPSC Fraud Case
The Delhi High Court refused anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating using OBC and disability quotas in the UPSC exam. The court cited a strong prima facie case and the need for investigation into a system-manipulating conspiracy. UPSC and police opposed her bail, citing fraud and collusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea from former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of fraudulently using OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam.
Judge Chandra Dhari Singh highlighted a strong prima facie case against Khedkar, emphasizing the need to investigate an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the system, which justified denying her bail.
The court underlined its suspicion of collusion due to her family's influential status and stressed the investigation's importance in exposing fraud within UPSC exams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Summoned in 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' Fraud Case
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Summoned in Franchise Fraud Case
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba Fraud Case
Supreme Court Dodges Decision on Nvidia Securities Fraud Case
Supreme Court Sidesteps on Nvidia Securities Fraud Case