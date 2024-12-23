High Drama as Court Denies Bail to Ex-IAS Probationer in UPSC Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea from former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of fraudulently using OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam.

Judge Chandra Dhari Singh highlighted a strong prima facie case against Khedkar, emphasizing the need to investigate an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the system, which justified denying her bail.

The court underlined its suspicion of collusion due to her family's influential status and stressed the investigation's importance in exposing fraud within UPSC exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)