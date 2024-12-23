Illicit Wildlife Trade: Hornbill Beaks Seized in Assam
A person was arrested in Assam for transporting hornbill beaks worth Rs 4 lakh. The arrest, made by Railway Protection Force personnel during a train check, highlights ongoing illegal wildlife trade. The confiscated beaks and suspect have been handed over to the Forest Department.
In a significant bust, Railway Protection Force personnel apprehended an individual at Rangapara North station in Assam while he was transporting hornbill beaks illegally. This operation took place on the Guwahati–Murkongselek Lachit Express, underscoring efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.
The seized hornbill beaks are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh in the illicit market.Officials emphasized the seriousness of such activities, reflecting a broader effort to address the persistent issue of illegal wildlife trade in the region.
The apprehended individual and the confiscated beaks have been turned over to the Forest Department for further investigation, according to a release from the Northeast Frontier Railway.
