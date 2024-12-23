Drama Unfolds in Bank Heist: Arrest and Police Chase

In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect involved in the Indian Overseas Bank robbery has been apprehended following a police encounter, authorities reported on Monday. The individual, identified as Arvind Kumar, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the exchange, while his accomplices managed to evade capture.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded a vehicle containing suspicious individuals near Kisan Path in Laulai village. As officers approached, the suspect opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response that injured Kumar and led to his arrest. The getaway vehicle, however, escaped the scene.

The incident, which took place at the bank's Chinhat branch, involved broken lockers and missing contents. Despite the bank's claims of adequate security, no alarm or guard was present during the heist. Authorities continue their investigation with full cooperation from the bank, which reassures customers of insurance coverage for such events.

