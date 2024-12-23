Left Menu

Empowering Young India: 335 Recruits Step into Government Roles

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined PM Narendra Modi in celebrating the distribution of appointment letters to 335 candidates securing government jobs. Sonowal emphasized the vision of a self-reliant India by 2047 and urged recruits to commit to nation-building. The recruits joined various sectors including security forces and banking.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward youth empowerment, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually to oversee the distribution of appointment letters to 335 successful government job candidates.

The initiative aligns with the vision of transforming India into a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047. Sonowal highlighted the crucial role of Yuva Shakti in achieving this monumental goal, urging the new appointees to dedicate themselves to the nation's progress.

The recruits, joining sectors ranging from security forces to banking, reinforce the trajectory of rapid nation-building under a decade of good governance. Key sectors receiving new members include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and major banks like SBI and Canara Bank.

