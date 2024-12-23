Gokhale Institute Platinum Jubilee Conference: Shivraj Singh Highlights Agriculture Sector's Role in India's GDP

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized the vital contribution of the agriculture sector to India's GDP, accounting for 18 percent, while addressing the Platinum Jubilee Conference of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (AERC) in Pune. He highlighted the resilience of India’s agriculture sector, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to making India the food basket of the world.

Shri Chouhan noted that India's ancient civilization and culture are deeply intertwined with agriculture. He highlighted the sector's importance, particularly after World War II, when India pioneered the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), guiding global efforts in agriculture.

He outlined the central government’s efforts to bolster the agriculture sector, including increasing storage capacities and implementing a new scheme to transport farmers' produce to distant markets. This initiative will help farmers expand their reach beyond local boundaries.

Advocating for Natural Farming

Calling for a reduction in pesticide usage, Shri Chouhan emphasized the need to adopt natural farming practices. He stressed that this shift will enhance production value while preserving the earth for all living beings, not just humans. “Natural farming is the need of the hour, and we must realize its full potential,” he said.

Lab-to-Land Connection: Bridging the Gap

Shri Chouhan urged researchers to extend their findings beyond laboratories to benefit farmers directly. “Science must meet the soil,” he remarked, encouraging scientists and farmers to collaborate in solving agricultural challenges. He also called for publishing agricultural research in regional languages to bridge the gap between labs and land.

To facilitate this exchange, the government has launched Modern Krishi Choupal on DD Kisan Channel. This platform enables farmers, researchers, and scientists to discuss challenges and opportunities in agriculture, fostering innovation and practical solutions.

River Linking Project to Address Water Scarcity

Shri Chouhan announced that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the River Linking Project on December 25, 2024. This initiative aims to balance the water supply across regions, addressing flood-prone and drought-affected areas. "By linking rivers, we aim to ensure equitable water distribution and provide irrigation solutions," he said.

He also stressed the importance of developing water-efficient technologies to maximize irrigation potential while minimizing resource use.

Reducing Farmers’ Costs and Boosting Support

Shri Chouhan emphasized reducing production costs to boost agricultural profitability. The government has provided 1.94 metric tonnes of subsidies to farmers and expanded the Kisan Credit Card scheme, ensuring farmers have quick access to financial resources without relying on moneylenders.

Between 2014 and 2024, the government has doubled the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for several crops, providing significant financial relief to farmers. “Our policies are designed to reduce dependency on imports while increasing farmers’ earnings and self-reliance,” he explained.

Platinum Jubilee Reflections and Roadmap Ahead

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Gokhale Institute, Shri Chouhan called for a critical evaluation of India's agricultural progress over the decades. He encouraged a stronger focus on technical innovations and infrastructure development to enhance productivity.

Shri Chouhan congratulated researchers and students on their contributions to agricultural economics and urged them to align their efforts with the farmers’ needs. “We need to rethink our policies, innovate new technologies, and make agriculture profitable and sustainable,” he stated.

A Vision for Self-Reliant Agriculture

In his closing remarks, Shri Chouhan reaffirmed the Modi government’s dedication to transforming agriculture into a driver of economic growth and global leadership. He reiterated the importance of holistic and inclusive policies that benefit both farmers and the nation.

As India prepares to implement transformative projects like river linking and Modern Krishi Choupal, the agriculture sector stands poised to play a pivotal role in achieving the country’s vision of becoming a global food powerhouse.