Gurugram Woman Arrested for Selling Illegal E-Cigarettes

A woman was arrested in Gurugram for selling banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes. Police recovered 26 boxes of illegal items, including nine of e-cigarettes and 17 of foreign cigarettes. The incident took place at a kiosk in Sector 29, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:01 IST
A Gurugram woman has been taken into custody for allegedly selling prohibited e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes at a local kiosk, police confirmed on Monday. The arrest follows the discovery of 26 boxes of contraband items on Sunday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Neetu Chhikara, a resident of Civil Lines, who was operating near Machan Ahata in Sector 29. The police recovered nine boxes of illegal e-cigarettes and 17 boxes of unauthorized foreign cigarettes during the raid.

A case has been filed against Chhikara under the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act at the Sector 29 police station, with investigations currently underway to uncover further details.

