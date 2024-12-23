Gurugram Woman Arrested for Selling Illegal E-Cigarettes

A Gurugram woman has been taken into custody for allegedly selling prohibited e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes at a local kiosk, police confirmed on Monday. The arrest follows the discovery of 26 boxes of contraband items on Sunday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Neetu Chhikara, a resident of Civil Lines, who was operating near Machan Ahata in Sector 29. The police recovered nine boxes of illegal e-cigarettes and 17 boxes of unauthorized foreign cigarettes during the raid.

A case has been filed against Chhikara under the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act at the Sector 29 police station, with investigations currently underway to uncover further details.

