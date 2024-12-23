Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Three Apprehended in Lucknow Bank Robbery

Three individuals involved in a robbery at Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow were arrested following a shootout with police. One suspect was injured while two others were also apprehended. Another four suspects fled. The bank was breached through a wall, with lockers found tampered and contents stolen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals who were allegedly involved in the robbery of a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow have been arrested following an encounter with local police forces. The incident resulted in one suspect, identified as Arvind Kumar, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

The arrest occurred after police acted on intelligence reports and stopped two vehicles near Kisan Path in Laulai village, Chinhat area. During the police intervention, one of the vehicles came under fire from the suspects, prompting the police to retaliate.

Police confirmed that Kumar, hailing from Munger in Bihar, was indeed involved in the heist that took place at the bank on Sunday. Along with him, his accomplices, Balram and Kailash, were also captured. Four suspects managed to escape, and efforts to bring them to justice continue. Upon investigation, several bank lockers were found broken, with contents missing, leading to suspicions that the robbers accessed the building by creating a hole in an adjacent wall. Despite comments from the bank citing adequate security measures, the heist was successfully executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

