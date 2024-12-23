Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds Sapphire Media's Bid for Reliance Broadcast Network

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed challenges against the approval of Sapphire Media's bid for Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. The tribunal upheld the NCLT's decision, confirming the legality of the resolution plan process, and dismissed allegations of irregularity in the procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:34 IST
NCLAT Upholds Sapphire Media's Bid for Reliance Broadcast Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected a series of appeals challenging the approval of Sapphire Media's bid for Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. The appeals were dismissed, upholding the earlier decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT had, on May 6, 2024, approved Sapphire Media's resolution plan for Reliance Broadcast, a company mainly operating in the FM radio sector under the Big 92.7 FM brand. Unsuccessful bidders, including Abhijit Realtors & Infraventure, filed appeals questioning the process, alleging procedural irregularities.

The appellate tribunal confirmed that the resolution professional followed the stipulated regulations, finding no grounds to challenge the eligibility and process of the winning bid. The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process was meticulously scrutinized and ultimately led to Sapphire Media's victorious bid being upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024