Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Teenage Siblings in Ghaziabad

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, two teenage siblings were reportedly killed after a mosquito repellent stick sparked a fire in their home, according to local police.

The victims, Arun (16) and Vishnu (14), were residents of the Prashant Vihar area in Loni. They succumbed to the flames in the early hours of Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Suryabali Maurya, reported that the siblings had complained of mosquito bites on Saturday evening. Their mother Santosh placed a mosquito repellent stick under their bed to address the issue.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Santosh and her husband Neeraj noticed smoke emanating from the children's room. Neighbors responded swiftly to their alarm call, informing both fire services and the police. Despite their efforts to control the blaze, the siblings were declared dead at GTB Hospital in Delhi. Authorities believe woolen materials under the bed may have exacerbated the fire.

