Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Teenage Siblings in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad's Prashant Vihar, two teenage siblings were tragically killed in a fire sparked by a mosquito repellent stick. The incident occurred as they slept, while their brother was working his night shift. Firefighters and neighbors quickly intervened, but the siblings could not be saved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, two teenage siblings were reportedly killed after a mosquito repellent stick sparked a fire in their home, according to local police.

The victims, Arun (16) and Vishnu (14), were residents of the Prashant Vihar area in Loni. They succumbed to the flames in the early hours of Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Suryabali Maurya, reported that the siblings had complained of mosquito bites on Saturday evening. Their mother Santosh placed a mosquito repellent stick under their bed to address the issue.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Santosh and her husband Neeraj noticed smoke emanating from the children's room. Neighbors responded swiftly to their alarm call, informing both fire services and the police. Despite their efforts to control the blaze, the siblings were declared dead at GTB Hospital in Delhi. Authorities believe woolen materials under the bed may have exacerbated the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

