Goa AAP Chief Grilled Over Controversial Video

Amit Palekar, Goa's Aam Aadmi Party unit chief, was questioned for hours over a video linked to land grab suspect Siddiqui Suleman Khan. The video implicates a senior IPS officer and BJP MLA. Palekar feels targeted unfairly but maintains his criticism of the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:11 IST
The Goa unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Palekar, faced extensive questioning by police regarding a video involving a land grab suspect, Siddiqui Suleman Khan, who escaped custody in December before being recaptured in Kerala.

The video, allegedly from a pen drive Palekar received, implicated high-ranking officials, including a senior officer and BJP MLA, in aiding Khan's escape. Palekar, recently returned from abroad, visited Goa police on Monday, accompanied by political figures Vijai Sardesai and Sunil Kawthankar, who also circulated the video.

Despite feeling unjustly targeted, Palekar insists he assisted the investigation by sharing the video and vows to continue opposing government actions. Meanwhile, Khan was brought back to Goa following his Kerala arrest, as police deepen their inquiries into his escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

