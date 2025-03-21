Punjab Police Secure Custody of Amritpal Singh's Associates Amid High Tensions
Amritpal Singh's seven associates were remanded to police custody in Amritsar until March 25, after being released from Dibrugarh Central Jail. They were re-arrested for their involvement in a 2023 attack on an Ajnala police station. Their earlier detention under the National Security Act had lapsed.
In a dramatic turn of events, seven close associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh were remanded to police custody in Amritsar's Ajnala court until March 25. This move came after their release from Dibrugarh Central Jail on account of the National Security Act (NSA) detention period expiry.
The Punjab Police re-arrested these individuals for their alleged involvement in the 2023 attack on a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar. The legal process involved securing a transit remand from Dibrugarh, where they had been jailed alongside Amritpal Singh for nearly two years.
The operation was conducted under tight security, with a 25-member Punjab Police team stationed in Dibrugarh to ensure a seamless transfer. The arrest marks another chapter in the ongoing crackdown initiated by Punjab Police after the February 23 Ajnala incident.
