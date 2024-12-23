Tragic End to Marriage Dispute: A Fatal Stabbing in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A 27-year-old man in Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been accused of fatally stabbing a woman after she declined his marriage proposal, according to local police.

The suspect, identified as Virendra from Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, was apprehended on Sunday following the incident that took place on Saturday in Satyam Residency Colony.

Authorities reported that Virendra allegedly entered the home of Rajesh Kumar and attacked his daughter, Rakhi, aged 23, with a knife. Despite being rushed to a Ghaziabad hospital, Rakhi succumbed to her injuries. Investigations revealed that the families had previously agreed on a marriage conditional upon Virendra securing a government job, which had not yet materialized.

