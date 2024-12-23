Tragic End to Marriage Dispute: A Fatal Stabbing in Gautam Buddha Nagar
A 27-year-old man, Virendra, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Gautam Buddha Nagar after she refused to marry him due to his unemployment status. The incident occurred in Satyam Residency Colony, where Virendra attacked 23-year-old Rakhi, leading to her fatal injuries.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man in Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been accused of fatally stabbing a woman after she declined his marriage proposal, according to local police.
The suspect, identified as Virendra from Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, was apprehended on Sunday following the incident that took place on Saturday in Satyam Residency Colony.
Authorities reported that Virendra allegedly entered the home of Rajesh Kumar and attacked his daughter, Rakhi, aged 23, with a knife. Despite being rushed to a Ghaziabad hospital, Rakhi succumbed to her injuries. Investigations revealed that the families had previously agreed on a marriage conditional upon Virendra securing a government job, which had not yet materialized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foetus Found in Ghaziabad Toilet Pipe Sparks Investigation
Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Mystery Surrounds Child's Death
Transforming Travel: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Nears Completion
Ghaziabad Lawyers End Boycott After Courtroom Clash Resolution
Supreme Court Faces Urgent Plea Against Ghaziabad Dharam Sansad Amid Genocide Concerns