Call for Justice in Greek Shipwreck Mystery

In a tragic incident in 2023, hundreds lost their lives when a fishing trawler sank off the coast of Pylos, Greece. Legal representatives for the survivors and victims' families are calling for a deeper investigation, citing deficiencies in the current evidence.

The preliminary investigation by the local naval court has raised concerns among the lawyers, who noted significant gaps in the case. These gaps include missing records of communications among officials, sparking questions about the accountability of the Greek coastguard's supervisory personnel.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Greek coastguard maintains its innocence in the incident, one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in the Mediterranean. As the case proceeds to the chief prosecutor, who will determine its future course, Greek law prohibits commentary on ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)