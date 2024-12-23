Ecuador VP Suspension Overturned Amid Political Tensions
An Ecuadorean judge has overturned Vice President Veronica Abad's suspension, complicating President Daniel Noboa's re-election plans. The two have clashed, with Noboa sending Abad to Israel as ambassador. Abad's suspension was due to disobedience of a foreign ministry order. The labor ministry plans to appeal the ruling.
An Ecuadorean judge has overturned the suspension of Vice President Veronica Abad, raising challenges for President Daniel Noboa's re-election strategy. With this decision, Noboa's proposal to take campaign leave comes under scrutiny.
Both Abad and Noboa have had a turbulent relationship since being elected to complete the outgoing administration's term. Noboa had tasked Abad with diplomatic responsibilities in Israel amidst tensions, but he is hesitant to leave Abad in charge during his electoral campaign.
Abad's suspension, initially for insubordination regarding a security protocol shift, is facing judicial backlash. Labor Ministry plans to challenge the court's ruling as political maneuvering ahead of the upcoming presidential contest intensifies.
