Left Menu

Ecuador VP Suspension Overturned Amid Political Tensions

An Ecuadorean judge has overturned Vice President Veronica Abad's suspension, complicating President Daniel Noboa's re-election plans. The two have clashed, with Noboa sending Abad to Israel as ambassador. Abad's suspension was due to disobedience of a foreign ministry order. The labor ministry plans to appeal the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:22 IST
Ecuador VP Suspension Overturned Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Ecuadorean judge has overturned the suspension of Vice President Veronica Abad, raising challenges for President Daniel Noboa's re-election strategy. With this decision, Noboa's proposal to take campaign leave comes under scrutiny.

Both Abad and Noboa have had a turbulent relationship since being elected to complete the outgoing administration's term. Noboa had tasked Abad with diplomatic responsibilities in Israel amidst tensions, but he is hesitant to leave Abad in charge during his electoral campaign.

Abad's suspension, initially for insubordination regarding a security protocol shift, is facing judicial backlash. Labor Ministry plans to challenge the court's ruling as political maneuvering ahead of the upcoming presidential contest intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024