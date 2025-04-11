Political Storm: Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has come under fire following his contentious remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism. The comments, captured in a viral video, have drawn backlash from both the opposition BJP and members of his own DMK party, including MP Kanimozhi.

The BJP has strongly criticized the minister and called for his dismissal from the MK Stalin-led cabinet. Party vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy labeled Ponmudy's continued presence in office as 'shameful' and called for his arrest on social media, accusing him of defaming Tamil Nadu's women.

The controversy escalates amid Ponmudy's previous remarks linking north Indians to selling pani puri, which also stirred debate. This latest incident highlights the growing political tensions within the state and poses significant challenges for the ruling DMK party.

(With inputs from agencies.)