Attorney-General Announces Appointment of Simon Mount KC as High Court Judge

Attorney-General Judith Collins has today revealed the appointment of Simon Mount KC as a High Court Judge, marking an important milestone in his distinguished legal career. Justice Mount, a highly regarded figure in the legal profession, will assume his new role on June 1, 2025, and will sit in the High Court in Auckland.

A graduate of the University of Auckland, Justice Mount earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1996, followed by a Master of Laws (LLM) in 2000. His impressive academic credentials were further complemented by his experience as a High Court judges’ clerk during 1995-1996. In pursuit of expanding his expertise, Justice Mount also earned an LLM from Columbia Law School in New York in 1999, after spending two years (1997-1999) as a Teaching Associate at the prestigious institution.

Justice Mount’s teaching experience continued when he returned to New Zealand and served as a Teaching Fellow at the University of Auckland between 2001 and 2015. His academic background, combined with years of practical experience, provided him with a broad and deep understanding of the legal landscape, a perspective that will no doubt inform his work as a High Court Judge.

In 2000, Justice Mount embarked on his career as a Crown prosecutor at Auckland law firm Meredith Connell, where he quickly made a name for himself in the public sector. In 2008-2009, he was seconded to Crown Law as a Crown Counsel, where he played a pivotal role in advising the Crown on complex legal matters. Justice Mount has been a Barrister sole at Bankside Chambers in Auckland since 2010, focusing on public law, criminal and regulatory law. He is widely known for his work in areas such as health and safety, professional discipline, and public inquiries. His extensive experience in these areas has made him a go-to expert in regulatory and public law matters.

Justice Mount has also held numerous roles of significance in public service. He was a Visiting Justice from 2011 to 2018, overseeing the treatment of prisoners. Between 2012 and 2018, he served as the District Inspector of Mental Health, ensuring the fair and humane treatment of individuals within the mental health system. Since 2023, he has held the role of Senior Advisory District Inspector.

In addition to his work within New Zealand, Justice Mount has been admitted to practice law in the Cook Islands and has served as the Attorney-General of the Pitcairn Islands since 2015. In this role, he has been the principal legal adviser to the Governor of Pitcairn, providing expert legal counsel and overseeing various legal matters affecting the island. His dedication to public service was recognized in 2017 when he was appointed Queen’s Counsel (QC), an honor bestowed upon him in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the legal profession.

The appointment of Justice Mount to the High Court marks the next chapter in his career, and his wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly serve him well in his new judicial role. The announcement has been welcomed by colleagues and legal professionals, who see it as a significant development in New Zealand’s judiciary. As a High Court Judge, Justice Mount will be responsible for hearing a wide range of cases, including those that have a significant impact on New Zealand's legal and social landscape.

In a statement, Attorney-General Judith Collins expressed her confidence in Justice Mount’s abilities, saying, “Justice Mount’s distinguished career speaks for itself. His depth of experience, commitment to public service, and his expertise in public and regulatory law will undoubtedly make him an invaluable asset to the High Court. We look forward to seeing him excel in this important new role.”

With his appointment confirmed, Justice Mount will begin his work as a High Court Judge in Auckland in June 2025, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a reputation for fairness, integrity, and professionalism. As he transitions into this important judicial role, his colleagues and the legal community will undoubtedly be eager to see the positive impact he will have on the justice system.