US Domestic News: Top Headlines and Legal Battles

The U.S. sees a delay in a trial for a suspect in a Trump assassination attempt, Ford and GM's inauguration donations, Rocket Homes accused of illegal kickbacks, and Bill Clinton's hospitalization. Other highlights include a subway murder charge, Biden's commutations, and legal issues surrounding NYC Mayor Adams and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The U.S. federal court has moved the trial of Ryan Routh, the suspect involved in an attempt on President-elect Donald Trump's life, to September 2025 due to extensive evidence, according to Monday's court order. Originally scheduled for February 10, the trial was delayed upon the defendant's request for more preparation time.

In corporate news, Ford Motor and General Motors are pledging $1 million each and offering vehicles to support Trump's inauguration. Meanwhile, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused Rocket Homes and The Jason Mitchell Group of illegal kickback schemes to channel real estate deals through Rocket, raising significant concerns.

Bill Clinton, the former U.S. President, was hospitalized with a fever but is reported not to be in critical condition. Concurrently, in crime-related instances, charges of murder have been filed against an individual following a fatal subway incident in New York City, while former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz faces accusations linked to unlawful financial transactions.

