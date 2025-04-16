Left Menu

Greece Sets Sail: Maritime Plans Submitted to EU

Greece has finally submitted its maritime spatial plan to the EU after years of delays. The plans outline how maritime activities like fishing, tourism, and offshore energy will be regulated, while protecting marine ecosystems. This submission follows a ruling against Greece for violating EU regulations.

  Country:
  • Greece

After years of delay, Greece has submitted its maritime spatial plan to the European Union, a long-awaited move that follows criticism from the European Commission. The submission comes after the EU Court of Justice ruled in February that Greece violated EU regulations by not having a plan ready by March 2021.

The maritime spatial plan outlines designated areas for activities such as fishing, sea transport, tourism, aquaculture, and renewable energy projects. It aims to protect marine ecosystems from threats like overfishing and pollution while guiding sustainable use of maritime resources. However, it does not define exclusive economic zones, usually established through bilateral agreements.

The delay in submission was attributed to Greece's lengthy coastline, numerous islands, and the geopolitical situation in the eastern Mediterranean. Recent discussions with Turkey, focusing on defining maritime zones, highlight the intricate geopolitical landscape. Environmental groups have criticized Greece's former negligence, pressing for immediate attention to conservation.

