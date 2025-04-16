Trump Towers: Redefining Ultra-Luxury Living in Gurugram
Smartworld and Tribeca Developers are launching 'Trump Residences' in Gurugram, marking the brand's largest market outside the US. This luxurious project entails a Rs 2,200 crore investment and spans a massive 12 lakh square feet. It features twin 51-storey towers and highlights the booming Gurugram real estate scene.
Real estate giants Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have unveiled an ambitious project, 'Trump Residences', in Gurugram. With an investment of Rs 2,200 crore, this ultra-luxury residential plan includes 288 units across 12 lakh square feet, reinforcing India's status as a key market for Trump properties.
Smartworld will manage construction, while Tribeca handles design and sales, aligning with their roles as official Trump brand representatives in India. Projects under the Trump label have burgeoned in India, with Gurugram becoming a pivotal center for this luxury real estate venture.
Eric Trump and Tribeca's Kalpesh Mehta emphasize the partnership's success, highlighting Gurugram's market strength. As this marks the sixth Trump project in India, expectations soar high for the completion of more such elite residential offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
