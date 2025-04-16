Muslim Rashtriya Manch Condemns Violence in West Bengal, Blames State Government

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has strongly condemned the outbursts of violence in the Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling such actions as acts of treason. The MRM criticizes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged inaction and has called the silence of opposition bloc INDIA and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shameful.

The MRM insists that although protest is a democratic right, resorting to violence crosses the bounds of democracy and turns into betrayal. They highlighted the pressing need for citizens to remain cognizant of national interests and recognize the malefic intents of extremist groups, vote-bank-centered politicians, and those spreading hatred under the guise of love.

The MRM has expressed deep concern over the tense situation in West Bengal, where many Hindu families have been forced to migrate out of fear, and regular life has been disrupted with schools and marketplaces shutting down. They have urged the Central Government to consider imposing President's Rule in the state, calling the episode a premeditated conspiracy.

In a statement, the MRM has also alleged that the police and state administration acted as bystanders during the violence, leaving the local Hindu population vulnerable to harm. They questioned the inaction of notable opposition leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, and others in the INDIA bloc, urging a stronger condemnation against the unfolding violence.

Posing serious allegations of conspiracy, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch demanded strict measures against those responsible for instigating the violence, warning of the detrimental impact such incidents could have on the country's image abroad. They have appealed to the Central Government and human rights bodies to intervene. Acknowledging directions from higher judiciary to deploy central forces, they cautioned that without timely interventions, the damages could have been even more severe.

The Manch has also issued a call to Muslims to avoid falling for anti-national propaganda, underscoring the principle of peace that Islam embodies. They emphasize that violence and arson do not serve religious purposes but instead disseminate terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)