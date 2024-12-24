Left Menu

ED Seizes Flat Linked to Dawood's Network Under Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has seized a flat in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's network as part of a money laundering probe. The flat, held in the name of Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh, was extorted from real estate developer Suresh Mehta by Iqbal Kaskar and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:45 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has confiscated a flat valued at Rs 55 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane in connection to a money laundering investigation tied to Dawood Ibrahim's network.

The property, listed under court-approved provisional attachment by the PMLA, belongs to Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh and was allegedly extorted by Iqbal Kaskar from real estate businessman Suresh Devichand Mehta.

This action follows from a 2017 FIR under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), adding another chapter to Dawood's notorious underworld activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

