ED Seizes Flat Linked to Dawood's Network Under Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has seized a flat in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's network as part of a money laundering probe. The flat, held in the name of Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh, was extorted from real estate developer Suresh Mehta by Iqbal Kaskar and associates.
The Enforcement Directorate has confiscated a flat valued at Rs 55 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane in connection to a money laundering investigation tied to Dawood Ibrahim's network.
The property, listed under court-approved provisional attachment by the PMLA, belongs to Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh and was allegedly extorted by Iqbal Kaskar from real estate businessman Suresh Devichand Mehta.
This action follows from a 2017 FIR under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), adding another chapter to Dawood's notorious underworld activities.
