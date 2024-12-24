Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in 2020 Riots Case
The Delhi High Court has requested a police response on Tahir Hussain's bail plea. Hussain, a former AAP councillor, seeks bail in a case involving the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Despite significant incarceration, Hussain's previous bail application was denied.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has called for the police to respond to a bail plea submitted by Tahir Hussain, ex-councillor for AAP, involved in a 2020 riots case.
Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has sought this response, following Hussain's challenge of a prior court decision that denied his bail request. Hussain has been incarcerated for over four years, and 20 out of 114 prosecution witnesses have testified in the ongoing trial.
Despite delays and co-accused being granted bail, Hussain's plea highlights the prolonged legal proceedings he faces. The riots, which erupted due to clashes over citizenship laws, led to the death of Ankit Sharma and 52 others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Decide on AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea
Legal Battle Intensifies: Bail Plea for Detained Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das
Pandemic's Ripple Effects: Families, Homes, and Education Shift in the 2020s
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail, Denies Involvement in 2020 Delhi Riots