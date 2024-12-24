Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has called for the police to respond to a bail plea submitted by Tahir Hussain, ex-councillor for AAP, involved in a 2020 riots case.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has sought this response, following Hussain's challenge of a prior court decision that denied his bail request. Hussain has been incarcerated for over four years, and 20 out of 114 prosecution witnesses have testified in the ongoing trial.

Despite delays and co-accused being granted bail, Hussain's plea highlights the prolonged legal proceedings he faces. The riots, which erupted due to clashes over citizenship laws, led to the death of Ankit Sharma and 52 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)