Historic Legal Clash at Jama Masjid Shamsi: The Temple Dispute

A crucial court ruling is set for January 18, 2025, regarding a plea that asserts the existence of a Neelkanth temple at the Jama Masjid Shamsi site in Budaun. Civil Judge Amit Kumar has reserved the judgment pending future hearings.

The hearing comes after both parties presented their arguments on December 17, but the court postponed any decisions due to upcoming bar association elections, explained advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, representing the Hindu side.

This dispute traces back to 2022 when Mukesh Patel of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha claimed the temple's existence at the mosque's location, seeking the right to worship there. A Supreme Court order recently halted courts from proceeding with cases that require surveys of religious sites under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)