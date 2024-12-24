Israel's Diplomatic Push: Labeling Houthis as Terrorists
Israel is urging European nations to label the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist organization. They claim that the group poses a global threat, having launched multiple attacks towards Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza.
- Israel
Israel is actively lobbying its European diplomatic missions to push for the classification of the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist entity.
According to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Houthis are a threat not only to Israel but to regional and global stability. He emphasized the importance of officially designating them as a terrorist organization, marking it as the primary step.
The Houthi group has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, describing these as shows of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
