Israel's Diplomatic Push: Labeling Houthis as Terrorists

Israel is actively lobbying its European diplomatic missions to push for the classification of the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist entity.

According to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Houthis are a threat not only to Israel but to regional and global stability. He emphasized the importance of officially designating them as a terrorist organization, marking it as the primary step.

The Houthi group has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, describing these as shows of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)