Israel's Diplomatic Push: Labeling Houthis as Terrorists

Israel is urging European nations to label the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist organization. They claim that the group poses a global threat, having launched multiple attacks towards Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:18 IST
Israel is actively lobbying its European diplomatic missions to push for the classification of the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist entity.

According to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Houthis are a threat not only to Israel but to regional and global stability. He emphasized the importance of officially designating them as a terrorist organization, marking it as the primary step.

The Houthi group has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, describing these as shows of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

