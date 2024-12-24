Global Hunger Crisis: The Shrinking Aid from Wealthy Nations

Global hunger levels are escalating, yet the humanitarian aid given by wealthy nations is dwindling, adding pressure to relief efforts worldwide. As the United Nations anticipates over 307 million people will require assistance next year, only around 60% will actually receive aid, indicating a stark shortfall.

Germany, a leading donor, has already cut $500 million in aid, with plans to reduce further. Meanwhile, the U.S., under the new administration, may also cut back, prompting concern from relief agencies. Despite being top economies, China and India's contributions remain underwhelming, each giving under 1% to UN aid.

The funding gap not only complicates food distribution efforts in crisis-ridden regions but also forces NGOs to make heartbreaking choices in whom to help. Critics highlight that major economies prioritize spending on high-profile projects over addressing chronic hunger, sparking debates on global responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)