Delhi High Court Mandates Free Medical Care for Sexual Crime Survivors

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has mandated that survivors of sexual crimes, including rape and acid attacks, must receive free medical treatment without being asked for identity proof. This ruling applies to both government and private medical facilities, warning that failure to comply will result in criminal charges.

The bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, underscored the need for medical establishments to provide comprehensive care, including emergency treatment, diagnosis, and mental health counseling. The ruling aims to address the persistent issues survivors face in accessing medical help despite clear legal mandates.

The court stipulated that every medical facility must prominently display signs in both English and local languages, informing the public of the obligation to offer free treatment to these survivors. The decision reinforces survivors' statutory rights under existing legal frameworks like Section 357C of the CrPC and Rule 6 (4) of the POCSO Rules, 2020.

