Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Free Medical Care for Sexual Crime Survivors

The Delhi High Court has ruled that hospitals must offer free treatment to survivors of sexual crimes, regardless of identity proof. This ruling applies to both state-run and private hospitals, emphasizing immediate care including mental counseling and diagnosis, as a statutory right under several legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:28 IST
Delhi High Court Mandates Free Medical Care for Sexual Crime Survivors
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has mandated that survivors of sexual crimes, including rape and acid attacks, must receive free medical treatment without being asked for identity proof. This ruling applies to both government and private medical facilities, warning that failure to comply will result in criminal charges.

The bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, underscored the need for medical establishments to provide comprehensive care, including emergency treatment, diagnosis, and mental health counseling. The ruling aims to address the persistent issues survivors face in accessing medical help despite clear legal mandates.

The court stipulated that every medical facility must prominently display signs in both English and local languages, informing the public of the obligation to offer free treatment to these survivors. The decision reinforces survivors' statutory rights under existing legal frameworks like Section 357C of the CrPC and Rule 6 (4) of the POCSO Rules, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024