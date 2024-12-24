Court Denies Bail Application in Jammu and Kashmir MP's Terror-Funding Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday opted not to grant an order on the regular bail application of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, who is implicated in a terror-funding case. Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed the plea, citing jurisdictional complications at this stage.

The case remains entangled in legal complexities as the district judge referred the matter back to the original court, following a request from the sessions court recognizing Rashid's status as an MP. This decision was taken with the agreement of all involved parties, including the NIA, amid ongoing considerations before the Delhi High Court.

Rashid, elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been detained in Tihar Jail since his 2019 arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2017 NIA case. The proceedings also involve major terror names like Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin, further complicating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)