Aaditya Thackeray's Call to Clean Up Political Hoardings
Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has called on Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to initiate a 'no banner' movement to reduce political hoardings in cities. This comes after the Bombay High Court criticized the prevalence of illegal hoardings, suggesting inadequate enforcement of regulations.
- Country:
- India
Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a 'no banner' initiative in cities, targeting the issue of political hoardings cluttering urban landscapes.
Thackeray publicly announced his support for such an initiative, as he urged the CM to encourage political entities and social groups to avoid erecting promotional banners. His comments, shared on the platform X, reflect a commitment to compliance if the initiative comes to fruition.
The Bombay High Court recently expressed dissatisfaction with the rampant issue of illegal hoardings in Mumbai, highlighting civic workers' failure to address the problem. It noted with concern the officials' inability to act despite continued guidelines, showing images that underscored the ongoing defiance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Mira Road Rioting Accused
Bombay High Court Upholds Cruelty Ruling in Child Custody Case
Bombay High Court Rejects 'Reckless' Power Contract Challenge
Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Firm's Dharavi Redevelopment Bid
Bombay High Court Dismisses Lalit Modi's Petition Against BCCI