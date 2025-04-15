Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhota Rajan Gang Double Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of two members of the Chhota Rajan gang linked to a 2010 double murder case. Describing the trial court's decision as ''well-reasoned and legally sound,'' the court dismissed the appeals against the verdict.

Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Pranay Rane were earlier convicted in August 2022 for murder, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Arms Act, although Chhota Rajan and two others were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. The division bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Revati Dere ruled that the evidence presented established their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

According to police reports, four individuals targeted Asif Khan, a suspected associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, on February 13, 2010, near J J Marg police station. While Khan escaped, Shakeel Modak and Asif Qureshi, who were meeting with Khan, were injured and died at the scene.

