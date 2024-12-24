Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Turkiye Ammunition Factory Explosion

An explosion at an ammunition factory in Balikesir province, Turkiye, resulted in 11 deaths and five injuries. Officials confirmed the blast was caused by a technical issue, not sabotage. Investigations are underway with public prosecutors assigned to find the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Turkiye Ammunition Factory Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye claimed the lives of 11 people and injured five others on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blast took place in the Balikesir province, reported the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is located in a rural area, distant from population centers.

Governor Ismail Ustaoglu of Balikesir described the incident, revealing the explosion caused the collapse of the capsule production building, while nearby structures sustained minor damage. "The explosion resulted from a technical issue, ruling out any possibility of sabotage," he stated.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on social media platform X that public prosecutors are actively investigating the explosion's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024