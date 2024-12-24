Tragedy Strikes: Turkiye Ammunition Factory Explosion
An explosion at an ammunition factory in Balikesir province, Turkiye, resulted in 11 deaths and five injuries. Officials confirmed the blast was caused by a technical issue, not sabotage. Investigations are underway with public prosecutors assigned to find the cause.
An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkiye claimed the lives of 11 people and injured five others on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The blast took place in the Balikesir province, reported the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is located in a rural area, distant from population centers.
Governor Ismail Ustaoglu of Balikesir described the incident, revealing the explosion caused the collapse of the capsule production building, while nearby structures sustained minor damage. "The explosion resulted from a technical issue, ruling out any possibility of sabotage," he stated.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on social media platform X that public prosecutors are actively investigating the explosion's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
