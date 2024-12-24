Delhi HC Addresses Yuvraj Singh's NGO FCRA Appeal

The Delhi High Court has requested the Centre's response to a plea by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's NGO, seeking quick issuance of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice regarding the NGO's plea and scheduled the matter for January 30, 2025, instructing authorities to resolve the petitioner's revision plea beforehand.

The NGO claims delays have hindered its ability to support cancer patients and educational programs for marginalized youth, due to funds being trapped in bank accounts amidst pending FCRA registration approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)