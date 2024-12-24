Delhi HC Addresses Yuvraj Singh's NGO FCRA Appeal
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea by Yuvraj Singh's NGO for expedited FCRA registration. The NGO claims the delay impacts its ability to fund cancer treatments and education. Authorities are directed to decide the revision plea before January 30, 2025.
The Delhi High Court has requested the Centre's response to a plea by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's NGO, seeking quick issuance of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration.
Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice regarding the NGO's plea and scheduled the matter for January 30, 2025, instructing authorities to resolve the petitioner's revision plea beforehand.
The NGO claims delays have hindered its ability to support cancer patients and educational programs for marginalized youth, due to funds being trapped in bank accounts amidst pending FCRA registration approval.
