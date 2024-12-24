Left Menu

Wall Street's Steady Climb Continues

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat to slightly higher, marking a continuous positive trend in U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showed slight increases, reflecting a strong market period as stocks approach completing a second consecutive year of gains.

Updated: 24-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:05 IST
Wall Street's key indexes began Tuesday's shortened trading session with small gains, setting a positive tone as we approach the year's end. U.S. stocks entered a historically strong phase, continuing a robust trend that has marked the past two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged upward by 9.5 points, opening at 42,916.48. The gentle rise of 0.02% aligns with expectations during this traditionally strong market period.

Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced an increase of 10.6 points, a 0.18% rise, standing at 5,984.63. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 53.6 points, or 0.27%, to 19,818.476, maintaining the overall bullish momentum across the leading indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

