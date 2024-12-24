Left Menu

Delhi's 24x7 Water Revolution: AAP's Promised Dream Comes True

Ahead of Delhi elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a 24x7 water supply scheme at Pandav Nagar. Previously, water was mainly supplied by tankers. Now, Kejriwal outlines plans to increase water capacity using RO plants and tube-wells, aiming to boost Delhi’s capacity to 1,400 MGD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:06 IST
Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, has launched a round-the-clock water supply initiative at Pandav Nagar's DDA flats located in the Rajinder Nagar area.

Reflecting on the past situation a decade ago, Kejriwal highlighted the dominance of tanker mafias in Delhi, supplying about 50-60% of the city's water. Today, in a significant improvement, he claims 97% of the capital receives piped water.

To address Delhi's water deficit, Kejriwal outlined plans to increase water production. The city plans on treating contaminated groundwater in east and north-east Delhi using de-ammonisation and RO plants, while RO plants will also treat south and west Delhi's hard water, contributing to an increase in water capacity to 1,400 MGD. AAP's vision of 24x7 clean water does not stop here, as they aim to implement this scheme across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

