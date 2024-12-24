Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: A Mizoram Incident

Mizoram police announced the arrest of five more individuals linked to the tragic death of David Lalmuanpuia, bringing the total to seven. David, a rag picker, was allegedly beaten by Village Defence Party members over theft allegations.

The incident, which took place at Tuirial Airfield area near Aizawl, followed a complaint by David's family, leading police to register a culpable homicide case under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The death has fuelled public anger, with calls for severe punishment against the accused. Home Minister K. Sapdanga expressed regret and assured that justice will be sought for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)